Newly created position to support rural member county advocacy efforts

The Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC) recently announced the creation of a new position to enhance the advocacy group’s governmental affairs team. Effective this week, Arthur Wylene has joined RCRC as Governmental Affairs Counsel, supporting advocacy efforts on behalf of RCRC’s 35 rural member counties. A prominent fixture in California’s rural county government, Wylene’s background and skills will serve in helping to advance the legislative and regulatory priorities of RCRC’s membership.

“As an organization, we have been strategically realigning our legislative and regulatory member services to further enhance our advocacy efforts on behalf of our member counties,” said Greg Norton, RCRC President and CEO. “The decision to create the Governmental Affairs Counsel position was born out of this process. After years of working with Arthur on a variety of rural county issues, I anticipate a seamless, and successful transition for the organization, and our membership.”

Wylene most recently served as the appointed County Counsel for Tehama County, serving in that capacity since 2012 after having started with the county as Deputy County Counsel in 2003.

“Arthur’s departure from Tehama County is a significant loss. However, his joining RCRC is a significant gain for all RCRC member counties. Arthur’s exceptional skills, knowledge of rural issues, and commitment will be a great resource for the organization. All RCRC member counties will be well served by Arthur’s addition to the RCRC team,” said Bob Williams, RCRC Chair and Tehama County Supervisor.

Wylene is a 2002 graduate of New College of California, School of Law, and a former law clerk for the California Supreme Court. Wylene has authored numerous articles and presented before a myriad of groups on issues ranging from cannabis regulation to mining operations. Wylene has received numerous awards and recognition for his work over the years, including RCRC’s inaugural President’s Award in 2014.

ABOUT RURAL COUNTY REPRESENTATIVES OF CALIFORNIA (RCRC)

The Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC) is a thirty-five member county strong service organization that champions policies on behalf of California’s rural counties. RCRC is dedicated to representing the collective unique interests of its membership, providing legislative and regulatory representation at the State and Federal levels, and providing responsible services for its members to enhance and protect the quality of life in rural California counties. To learn more about RCRC, visit rcrcnet.org and follow @RuralCounties on Twitter.