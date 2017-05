Shingletown resident Patricia Lawrence has developed a new farmers market to feature produce, but also artist and rural merchants items at the Palo Cedro Community Park located at 9472 Cedro Lane, Palo Cedro.

The market will be from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. every Thursdays starting June 8th and final market on August 24th—12 weeks of local produce, art, music and more.

There will be up to 30 seller spaces available at $10 a week payable to the PCCP. Seller must provide their own insurance.