Nell Robinson and the Jim Nunally Band to perform June 22

On Thursday, June 22, 2017, Nell Robinson and the Jim Nunally Band will be performing at The Pilgrim Congregational Church—2850 Foothill Blvd. Redding. Doors open at 7:15 and concert begins at 8:00 p.m. Preshow tickets can be purchased online at www.BrownPaperTickets.com for $18 and $20 at the door.

The Nell Robinson & Jim Nunally Band brings five genre-busting artists together to bring joyful music infused with folk, bluegrass, Americana, roots, swing, jazz, and the blues. Featuring Pete Grant on pedal steel, Jim Kerwin on bass fiddle and Jon Arkin on percussion. This is truly an all-star band.

R oots music fans in Redding already know Jim Nunally whereas for decades he’s been performing in these parts as go-to vocalist and guitarist supreme for elite bluegrass and roots music groups such as John Reischman and the Jaybirds, David Grisman’s Bluegrass Experience, and many others.