Nell Robinson and the Jim Nunally Band to perform June 22

On Thursday, June 22, 2017, Nell Robinson and the Jim Nunally Band will be performing at The Pilgrim Congregational Church—2850 Foothill Blvd. Redding. Doors open at 7:15 and concert begins at 8:00 p.m. Preshow tickets can be purchased online at www.BrownPaperTickets.com for $18 and $20 at the door.
These days, Nunally is finally fronting his own group, joined in harmony with Nell Robinson’s classic voice. This world class duet, featured on two national PBS specials, writes powerful, poignant original songs. Add a rhythm section of veteran sidemen who have recorded and toured with Jerry Garcia, The Dead, and Grisman, and we’re in for a treat this summer, on Thursday evening, June 22nd, at 8 p.m. Opening the show is Bird & Wag, featuring long-time Chico/Redding musician Peter Berkow.