Nell Robinson and the Jim Nunally Band to perform June 22

On Thursday, June 22, 2017, Nell Robinson and the Jim Nunally Band will be performing at The Pilgrim Congregational Church—2850 Foothill Blvd. Redding. Doors open at 7:15 and concert begins at 8:00 p.m. Preshow tickets can be purchased online at www.BrownPaperTickets.com for $18 and $20 at the door. 

 
The Nell Robinson & Jim Nunally Band brings five genre-busting artists together to bring joyful music infused with folk, bluegrass, Americana, roots, swing, jazz, and the blues. Featuring Pete Grant on pedal steel, Jim Kerwin on bass fiddle and Jon Arkin on percussion. This is truly an all-star band.
 
Roots music fans in Redding already know Jim Nunally whereas for decades he’s been performing in these parts as go-to vocalist and guitarist supreme for elite bluegrass and roots music groups such as John Reischman and the Jaybirds, David Grisman’s Bluegrass Experience, and many others. 
 

These days, Nunally is finally fronting his own group, joined in harmony with Nell Robinson’s classic voice. This world class duet, featured on two national PBS specials, writes powerful, poignant original songs. Add a rhythm section of veteran sidemen who have recorded and toured with Jerry Garcia, The Dead, and Grisman, and we’re in for a treat this summer, on Thursday evening, June 22nd, at 8 p.m. Opening the show is Bird & Wag, featuring long-time Chico/Redding musician Peter Berkow.

 
 

