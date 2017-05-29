Neighbor’s dispute takes a bad turn

On May 28, 2017 at approximately 9:30 a.m. Officers responded to the 3500 block of Snavely Drive. for a disturbance between neighbors. While enroute to the location neighbors reported hearing a single gunshot coming from the area of the disturbance. Upon arrival, officers found William H. Head, 43 years old of Redding, nearby on Ward Lane. Head reported he had been shot by a subject living on Snavley Drive.

Officers contacted the victim and learned there was a dispute between the victim and Head. On todays’ date, Head physically assaulted the victim and brandished a knife. The victim, in-self-defense, brandished a gun at Head. Head slapped down at the victim’s gun causing it to discharge and shooting Head in the foot.

Head was transported by ambulance to Mercy Medical Center for medical treatment. Head was later arrested and booked into Shasta County Jail for stalking, assault with a deadly weapon and making a terrorist threat.