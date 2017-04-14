Neighborhood Police Unit arrests felon for sales of illegal drugs

On Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at about 3:00 PM, the Redding Police Neighborhood Police Unit went to 1640 Sonoma Street to contact a subject on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS).

Marty Lee Winn, 49 years of Redding, was released from a California State Prison in December of 2016 after serving 8 years for a felony vehicle pursuit with the Redding Police Department which occurred in 2009. At the time, he was wanted for a parole violation and considered armed and dangerous. Winn was sentenced to 12 years in state prison but was released early. (Redding Police Case #09-4843)

The NPU received information that Marty Winn was again involved in criminal activity and went to his residence to conduct a probation compliance check. Winn has prior convictions for assault with a deadly weapon, terrorist threats, resisting arrest, assault and battery, possession of stolen property, and several parole violations.

When the NPU went to the residence, Winn refused to answer the door and it was breached to gain entry. He was found in his bedroom where he was attempting to destroy a quantity of methamphetamine. Ultimately the investigation found approximately 6.5 ounces of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, scales, packaging, and additional evidence that Winn was involved in drug sales.

Marty Winn was arrested for violating his PRCS terms, possession of methamphetamine for sales, resisting/obstructing officers, and for maintaining his residence for the possession, use, and sales of illegal drugs. He was booked into Shasta County Jail.