First 5 Shasta grants nearly $50k to train early childhood professionals and strengthen families

Plus Good Neighbor Grant opportunity just released

Six projects with an ultimate aim of strengthening Shasta County families will get underway, thanks to grant funding from First 5 Shasta. Nearly $50,000 in Sponsorship Grants was just awarded to support grantee programs for parents and children, as well as training for 0-to-5 professionals in the Fiscal Year 2016/2017 (July 1, 2016 to June 30, 2017). Funded activities range from early educators learning best practices for working with children exposed to trauma to a fun Kids Summer Movie Club at the Cascade Theatre. This gives families a chance to go to the Cascade Theatre at no charge to see children’s films for five straight Saturdays beginning July 1st. First 5 Shasta congratulates all award recipients for making a powerful difference in the lives of Shasta County’s young children and their families.

Sponsorship Grant 2016/2017 Award Recipients

• $ 9,600 Cascade Theatre “Kids Summer Movie Club”

• $15,000 Shasta County Child Abuse Prevention Coordinating Council “Family Resource Center Parent Partner Program”

• $ 2,500 City of Redding – Recreation Division “Mini Explorers Program”

• $ 7,000 Shasta County Office of Education “Training for Trauma Informed Practices”

• $ 8,000 Shasta College “Interactions Matter Training”

• $ 7,741 Strengthening Families Collaborative “Parent Café”

Good Neighbor Funding Now Available!

For those needing a small amount of funding from $250 to $1,500, the Good Neighbor Grant for 2016/2017 is now available for 0-to-5 projects. First 5 Shasta will accept applications throughout the year and this funding opportunity will close only when the entire budget of $25,000 has been exhausted. Applying for a Good Neighbor Grant is easy and a good way for first-time grant applicants to gain familiarity with the grant request process. Instructions and the Good Neighbor application are available now at first5shasta.org.

When it comes to making a difference for Shasta County, First 5 Shasta remains at the forefront of investors dedicating money, energy, and expertise where it can do the most good – early childhood. This investment benefits the entire community for generations to come as children grow into successful students and productive adults. First 5 Shasta was established after California voters approved Proposition 10 in 1998, adding a 50-cent tax on tobacco to fund programs and activities that support early childhood development and school readiness. To date, First 5 Shasta has invested over $25 million in local programs, services, and activities that benefit children ages 0-to-5. Learn more: first5shasta.org