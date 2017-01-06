National Weather Service adjusts weekend storm predictions

The National Weather Service has adjusted its weekend storm predictions. The latest report received by Caltrans shows snow with very hazardous driving conditions on I-5 near Mount Shasta City and the Siskiyou Summit, with the heaviest snow expected in the Mt. Shasta region, this includes Highway 89.

In addition, heavy rain and potential flooding is expected Sunday and Monday. Look for rapid rises on streams, creeks and rivers especially across Siskiyou and Modoc counties due to snow melt and heavy rain. The Pit River in Modoc Co. may come very close to flood stage on Monday.

Please be advised that Caltrans will be updating any road closures on Twitter @Caltrans D2. Please also check QuickMap before traveling .

ODOT is also recommending that motorists stay on highways and interstates and not follow GPS onto remote roads.