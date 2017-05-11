National Safety Council releases annual compilation of the leading causes of preventable death

“Good data help us make good decisions, and Injury Facts® gives us a roadmap for eliminating preventable deaths in our lifetime,” said Ken Kolosh, statistics manager and Injury Facts author at the National Safety Council. “We hope government officials, business leaders, safety professionals and anyone working to make the world a safer place will use Injury Facts® to shape decision making and inform injury prevention efforts.”

Among the more jarring statistics in the 2017 edition:

Poisonings, including those from opioid prescription painkiller overdoses, were the leading cause of preventable death in 24 states and Washington, D.C. The drug overdose epidemic has directly driven the overall rise in preventable deaths.

Approximately 58,000 fewer people would have died in 2015 if the preventable death rate had kept pace with the improving overall fatality rate. Instead, Americans are increasingly surviving other common causes of death and dying from incidents that are proven to be avoidable.

The annual societal cost of preventable injuries is $886.4 billion – the equivalent of 52 cents for every dollar an American spends on food.

An American’s lifetime odds of dying from an opioid overdose are 1 in 98. The lifetime odds of dying in a motor vehicle crash are 1 in 112.

Weather-related deaths rose 24 percent in 2015.

Transportation incidents now account for 41% of work-related fatalities.

Possibly 478,000 workplace injuries may involve fatigue or sleep problems.

