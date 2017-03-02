National Nutrition Month®—reminds everyone to return to basic healthy eating

March is National Nutrition Month®

During the month of March, the Shingletown Medical Center will be sharing information regarding National Nutrition Month®, which is when the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics reminds everyone to return to the basics of healthy eating. This year during National Nutrition Month®, the Academy encourages everyone to “Put Your Best Fork Forward” by making small, healthy shifts in food choices when cooking at home. One way is to better understand labels on food packaging. The following is a quick guide to reading a Nutrition Facts Label.

Start with the Serving Size:

· Look here for both the serving size (the amount people typically eat at one time) and the number of servings in the package.Compare your portion size (the amount you actually eat) to the serving size listed on the panel. If the serving size is one cup and you eat two cups, you are getting twice the calories, fat and other nutrients listed on the label.

Check Out the Total Calories:

· Find out how many calories are in a single serving. It’s smart to cut back on calories if you are watching your weight.

Let the Percent Daily Values Be Your Guide: Use percent Daily Values (DV) to help evaluate how a particular food fits into your daily meal plan.

Daily Values are average levels of nutrients for a person eating 2,000 calories a day. A food item with a 5 percent DV of fat provides 5 percent of the total fat that a person consuming 2,000 calories a day should eat.

Percent DV are for the entire day, not just one meal or snack

You may need more or less than 2,000 calories per day. For some nutrients you may need more or less than 100 percent DV.

The High and Low of Daily Values:

Low is 5 percent or less. Aim low in saturated fat, trans fat, cholesterol and sodium.

High is 20 percent or more. Aim high in vitamins, minerals and fiber.

Limit Saturated Fat, Added Sugars and Sodium: Eating less saturated fat, added sugars and sodium may help reduce your risk for chronic disease.

Saturated fat and trans fat are linked to an increased risk of heart disease.

Eating too much added sugar makes it difficult to meet nutrient needs within your calorie requirement.

High levels of sodium can add up to high blood pressure.

Remember to aim for low percentage DV of these nutrients.

