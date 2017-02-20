National Chili Day— There’s nothing better than enjoying fiery fare during one of winter’s coldest months

The fourth Thursday, Feb. 23, celebrates one of America’s favorite winter dishes: chili, which is also known as chili con carne (“chili with meat”). In Spanish, chili refers to “chili pepper” and carne means “meat”. Chili is most commonly made up of tomatoes, beans, chili peppers, meat, garlic, onions and cumin, however, there are many variations to the basic chili recipe.

American frontier settlers used a “chili” recipe of dried beef, suet, dried chili peppers and salt which was all pounded together, formed into bricks and dried. The bricks could then be boiled in pots on the trails.

At the Columbian Exposition in Chicago in 1893, the San Antonio Chili Stand helped people, from all over the United States, appreciate the taste of chili. Because San Antonio was a significant tourist destination, it helped Texas-style chili con carne spread throughout the South and West. In 1977, The House Concurrent Resolution Number 18 of the 65th Texas Legislature designated chili con carne as the official dish of the U.S. of Texas.

Prior to World War II, hundreds of small, family-run chili parlors (also known as “chili joints”) were found popping up throughout the state of Texas as well as other places in the United States. Each new chili parlor usually had a claim to some kind of secret recipe.

BEST CHILI RECIPE

2 teaspoons oil

2 onions, chopped

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 lb lean ground beef

3/4 lb beef sirloin, cubed

1 (14 1/2 ounce) cans diced tomatoes

1 can dark beer

1 cup strong coffee

2 (6 ounce) cans tomato paste

1 can beef broth

1/2 cup brown sugar

3 1/2 tablespoons chili sauce

1 tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon cocoa

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon cayenne

1 teaspoon coriander

1 teaspoon salt

4 (15 ounce) cans kidney beans

4 chili peppers, chopped

Heat oil. Cook onions, garlic and meat until brown. Add tomatoes, beer, coffee, tomato paste and beef broth. Add spices Stir in two cans of kidney beans and peppers. Reduce heat and simmer for 1 1/2 hours.

Add two remaining cans of kidney beans and simmer for another 30 minutes.

CHILI CON CARNE WITH BEANS

2 lbs ground beef

1 large onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 (15 ounce) cans tomato sauce

1 (6 ounce) cans tomato paste

1 (15 ounce) cans tomatoes

1 (15 ounce) cans diced tomatoes with green chilies

1 (12 ounce) bottles dark beer

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon paprika

2 teaspoons chili powder

1 teaspoon oregano

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 (28 ounce) cans chili beans

Sauté meat, onions and garlic until done. Add remaining ingredients and simmer for two hours.

The beer is optional but does add a good flavor and, of course, the alcohol is cooked out during cooking.

SMOKEY SLOW COOKER CHILI

cooking spray

1 lb pork, ground

1 lb pork shoulder, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

3 cups onions, chopped

1 3/4 cups green bell peppers, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

3 tablespoons tomato paste

1 cup beer ( lager-style such as Budweiser)

1/2 teaspoon salt, divided

3 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

2 teaspoons dried oregano

3/4 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper

6 tomatillos, quartered

2 bay leaves

2 (14 1/2 ounce) cans plum tomatoes, undrained and chopped

1 (15 ounce) can no-salt-added pinto beans, drained

1 (7 3/4 ounce) can tomato sauce, Mexican hot-style

1 smoked ham hock (about 8 ounces)

1 1/2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 cup cilantro, finely chopped

1/2 cup green onion, finely chopped

1/2 cup queso fresco, crumbled (2 ounces)

8 lime wedges

Coat a large nonstick skillet with cooking spray. Heat over medium-high heat. Add ground pork to pan; cook five minutes or until browned, stirring to slightly crumble. Drain well. Transfer pork to an electric slow cooker.

Recoat pan with cooking spray. Add pork shoulder; cook five minutes or until lightly browned, turning occasionally. Transfer pork to slow cooker.

Recoat pan with cooking spray. Add onion and bell pepper; sauté eight minutes, stirring frequently. Add garlic; sauté one minute. Add tomato paste; cook one minute, stirring constantly. Stir in beer; cook one minute. Transfer onion mixture to slow cooker. Add 1/4 teaspoon salt, chili powder, and next nine ingredients (through ham hock) to slow cooker. Cover and cook on HIGH five hours or until meat is tender. Remove bay leaves and ham hock; discard. Stir in remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt and sugar. Ladle about 1 1/3 cups chili into each of eight bowls; top each serving with one tablespoon cilantro,one tablespoon green onions, and one tablespoon cheese. Serve each serving with 1 lime wedge.

Note: You can also cook the chili in a slow cooker on LOW for eight hours. For cooking chili on the stovetop, use a total of 12 ounces beer and simmer, covered, for two and a half to three hours or until the pork shoulder is tender.

WHITE CHICKEN CHILI

1 tablespoon olive oil

3/4 lb boneless skinless chicken breast, cubed

1 large onion, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 cup dry white wine or 1 cup chicken broth

2 cans great northern beans, rinsed and drained

1 teaspoon mustard powder

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper

4 cups baked corn tortilla chips (optional)

1/2 cup shredded reduced-fat sharp cheddar cheese

sour cream (optional)

Heat oil in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add chicken and cook until no longer pink. Remove chicken and set aside. Add onion and garlic to skillet and cook until tender. Place chicken, onion, and garlic in Crockpot. Add wine, beans, mustard powder, cumin, salt and pepper. Cook on low five to six hours.

Place servings into bowl (If using tortilla chips put them in bowl first). Sprinkle with cheese and add sour cream.

BEEF CHILI WITH BACON & BLACK BEANS

8 ounces bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces (about 8 strips)

2 medium onions, chopped fine (about 2 cups)

1 red bell pepper, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

2 tablespoons garlic, minced

1/4 cup chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

2 teaspoons ground coriander

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (or to taste)

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper (or to taste)

2 lbs 85% lean ground beef

2 (16 ounce) cans black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (28 ounce) cans diced tomatoes with juice

1 (28 ounce) cans tomato puree

table salt, to taste

2 limes, cut into wedges

Optional Condiments

fresh tomato, diced

avocado, diced

scallion, sliced

red onion, chopped

cilantro leaf, chopped

sour cream

shredded Monterey jack cheese or cheddar cheese

Fry bacon in large heavy-bottomed non-reactive Dutch oven over medium heat, stirring frequently, until browned, about eight minutes. Pour off all but two tablespoons fat, leaving bacon in pot.

Add onions, bell pepper, garlic, chili powder, cumin, coriander, pepper flakes, oregano, and cayenne; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables are softened and beginning to brown, about 10 minutes.

Increase heat to medium-high and add half the beef; cook, breaking up pieces with wooden spoon, until no longer pink and just beginning to brown, 3 to 4 minutes.

Add remaining beef and cook, breaking up pieces with wooden spoon, until no longer pink, three to four minutes.

Add beans, tomatoes, tomato puree, and 1/2 teaspoon salt; bring to boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer, covered, stirring occasionally, for one hour.

Remove cover and continue to simmer one hour longer, stirring occasionally (if chili begins to stick to bottom of pot, stir in 1/2 cup water and continue to simmer), until beef is tender and chili is dark, rich, and slightly thickened.

Adjust seasoning with additional salt.

Serve with lime wedges and condiments if desired.

15-MINUTE CHILI

1 lb ground turkey or 1 lb lean ground beef

1/2 cup onion, chopped

1 (16 ounce) cans pinto beans, drained and rinsed

1 (16 ounce) cans kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 (28 ounce) cans chopped stewed tomatoes

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 tablespoon cumin

salt, to taste

1/2 cup salsa

In a large pot, brown meat with chopped onion. Drain grease, if necessary. Add beans, tomatoes, garlic, chili powder, cumin, salt and salsa to meat mixture. Cook until heated through.

Serve with cornbread, cooked pasta, cooked rice, or on top of a baked potato. Sprinkle with cheese if desired.

BLACK AND WHITE BEAN CHICKEN CHILI

2 tablespoons oil

1 cup onion, chopped

1 garlic clove, minced

1/3 cup flour

1 tablespoon chili powder

1/2 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups milk

1 cup chicken broth

2 cups white corn, frozen

1 (15 ounce) cans white beans, rinsed

1 (15 ounce) cans black beans, rinsed

2 cups cooked chicken, cubed

1 (4 ounce) cans green chilies, undrained

1/4 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

Heat oil in Dutch oven or large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add onions and garlic; cook until onions are tender.

(Have chicken broth ready) Stir in flour, chili powder, cumin and salt. Note: If you use a bouillon cube to make the chicken broth, you might want to reduce or leave out the salt.

Gradually stir in chicken broth until thickened. Add two cups of milk and continue stirring.

Add remaining ingredients except cilantro; stir to combine. Bring to a low boil, but watch for scorching of milk.

Reduce heat; simmer 15 minutes. Stir in chopped cilantro.

Garnish with crushed taco chips, sour cream, fresh cilantro and hot sauce if you like.