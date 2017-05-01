Music and cultural performances highlight Mental Health Month events

Throughout the course of their lives, more than half of Americans will experience a diagnosable mental health issue. Mental illness affects every family in Shasta County, and this May, which is National Mental Health Month, the Health and Human Services Agency is co-organizing a series of community events to help people learn to care for their mental wellness and reduce stigma associated with mental illness and suicide.

10th annual Minds Matter Mental Health Resource Fair and Music Festival. 2:30- 8:30 p.m., Thursday May 4: At Minds Matter, people can connect with local resources that provide mental health and wellness services and enjoy an outdoor concert featuring a stellar lineup of the North State’s most talented bands. If weather permits, the fair will be held outdoors at north end of the Market Street Promenade at Tehama and Market Streets in Redding. From 2:30-5:30 p.m. more than 40 exhibitors will share information about mental health and wellness resources. Then at 6 p.m., a mini-music festival will begin featuring:

Cold Sweat – A five- to nine-piece Redding-based band that plans everything from blues rock to soul/funk.

A five- to nine-piece Redding-based band that plans everything from blues rock to soul/funk. Buckhorn Mountain Stompers – An energetic dance band from the Klamath Mountains who pull from a variety of traditions, like: alt country, old timey, polka, jazz, and delta blues.



An energetic dance band from the Klamath Mountains who pull from a variety of traditions, like: alt country, old timey, polka, jazz, and delta blues. One Sol – A Redding-based band that plays a fusion of reggae-influenced rock.

Hope Is Alive! 10 – Open Mic Night. 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 12:

Spoken word artists, rappers, poets and musicians from throughout Shasta County are invited to share performances that celebrate how art helps healing and promotes understanding. Hope Is Alive! Will be held at the Shasta Arts Council (Old City Hall), 1323 Market St. in Redding. Performers should sign in at 5:30 p.m.

Minds Matter and Hope Is Alive! are free community events that are fun for the whole family. Funding for these events is provided by the Shasta County Mental Health Services Act. The Shasta Arts Council is a sponsor of Hope Is Alive!, and Viva Downtown is a sponsor of Minds Matter.

Visit www.shastahhsa.net for more information.