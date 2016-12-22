Multiple shots fired in Redding residence

On December 21, 2016, at approximately 8:31 p.m., SHASCOM Dispatch began receiving multiple reports of shots fired at or inside of a residence on Cirrus Street, in Redding. A large number of patrol officers responded to the area and set up a perimeter around the residence. The Redding Police Department deployed an armored rescue vehicle to the location and the California Highway Patrol assisted with a helicopter.

Upon arrival, officers contacted an elderly female and male as they exited the home. The two described their son, Kao Luang Saechao (36 years of Redding), being inside the house when he suddenly began discharging a firearm from inside of his bedroom. Numerous rounds went through the bedroom walls and into the living room where they struck the couch and living room area where the elderly female was sitting and watching television. Neither of the parents sustained any injuries from the gunfire.

Officers began hailing Saechao over a loudspeaker. After a short standoff, Saechao exited the residence and surrendered to law enforcement. A search of the home confirmed that approximately a dozen rounds had been discharged by Saechao. Some of the rounds continued through an exterior wall of the home and hit a neighboring residence. The handgun used in the incident was confirmed to be a stolen firearm.

Kao Saechao was booked at the Shasta County Jail for negligent discharge of a firearm, elder abuse likely to result in great bodily injury or death, and possession of a stolen gun.