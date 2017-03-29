Mt. Shasta ranger station takes aim at trash and illegal campfires

The Shasta-Trinity National Forest wants to provide a safe and clean forest for visitors and local area residents and is concerned about the problems of transients, copious trash, improper sanitation, abandoned property and illegal campfires on National Forest System lands near Mt. Shasta City.



Forest staff and volunteers have recently performed several cleanups, including one last fall in which twenty pickup-loads of trash and five abandoned vehicles, including an RV and trailer, were removed from an area that was being occupied by transients. Last month, another trailer and a large amount of abandoned property were removed from public land adjacent to Om Shasta Path, just north of Mt. Shasta City, after concerned citizens met with District Ranger Carolyn Napper. This trailer was first reported last November, and after numerous contacts and coordination with Mt. Shasta Police Department and the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, the Forest Service was able to remove the trailer once the snow melted.



“We want to help our neighbors at Om Shasta as they have experienced the steady stream of transients coming through their neighborhoods and the severe trash problem on neighboring National Forest System lands. They have also experienced theft of various items from their homes and property and have been afraid to enjoy the forest,” stated Ranger Napper. “It has taken a little time to clean up this area up properly, but is important to understand the legal procedures our dedicated Law Enforcement Officers have to follow to remove these items, especially vehicles and trailers.”



The large amount of abandoned property at the site required the use of a loader and dump truck for removal. “There was an amazing amount of garbage out there,” commented Larry Arrington, equipment operator for the Forest Service. “It filled up three truck loads this time.”



“We are also concerned about campfires that may escape and become wildfires in this area, which is part of the wildland/urban interface,” added Drew Graham, Battalion Chief for the Mt. Shasta Ranger District. “During the dry season, we frequently patrol the area knowing that there are campfires being made out there, even when seasonal fire restrictions are in place.”



Noting that trash and illegal campfires are ongoing concerns, especially in the plantation zone on the lower section of the Everitt Memorial Highway, the Forest Service is looking at long-term ways to mitigate the problem. One possible solution is to implement a Forest Order that would create a Day Use area-only zone and eliminate overnight camping and campfires on National Forest System lands immediately surrounding Mount Shasta City. This proposal would not affect the developed campground at McBride Springs or dispersed camping areas higher up on the mountain. The Mount Shasta Ranger District is actively pursuing this option based on the adverse impacts of camping to the City, outlying community, and the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.



“Our goal is to ‘Clean up the Forest’ so that the recreating public can freely enjoy these wonderful areas,” Napper concluded. “We can only do that with the support of volunteers and the local community and we are grateful for their involvement.”