Mt. Shasta Chamber offers volunteers to earn $1000 for organization during Fourth of July festivities

Does your team, group or organization need funding? Do hours upon hours of selling candy bars, hot dogs or asking businesses for donations give you nightmares? Perhaps the Mt. Shasta Chamber of Commerce can help.

The Chamber is looking for an energetic and reliable non profit, service organization, school club or team to supply manpower to help keep the downtown area clean and litter free during our annual July Fourth celebration. In exchange for providing the manpower, the chamber would make a donation to your organization in the amount of $1,000. dollars. The chamber would provide all the necessary containers, liners, vests, gloves, brooms and any other needed equipment needed.

The scope of work involves the following:

Setting up and taking down 50 garbage containers with liners along the 200, 300 and 400 blocks of Mt. Shasta Blvd.; emptying the liners into designated dumpsters; setting up appx. 30 lightweight recycle containers; taking recycle bags to recycle station on Castle Street; cleaning food courts (wiping tables & removing trash); and sweeping as necessary.

Manpower and adult supervision is needed for the following days:

Sunday July 2nd –10:00 am to 8:00 pm – 2 people at all times

Monday July 3rd – 10:00 am to 7:00 pm – 2 people at all times

– 10:00 am to 7:00 pm – 2 people at all times Tuesday July 4th – 8:00 am to 5:30 pm – 5 people at all times

This is a total of 85.5 hours.

Interested group leaders are asked to call the chamber office at 926-6004 to be considered for this opportunity.