Mountain Gate male arrested for stabbing roommate with scissors

On Monday, May 21, 2017, at 8:40 p.m., deputies from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Division and the City of Shasta Lake Division responded to the 19000 block of Copper Canyon in Mountain Gate, CA on a report of a stabbing. While en route, deputies learned the suspect, William Wayne Sobieski, age 53, assaulted his roommate, Louis Garcia, age 60.

Upon arrival, deputies located Sobieski inside the residence, and he was taken into custody without incident. During the investigation, deputies learned Sobieski, for unknown reasons, attacked Garcia in the living room area. Garcia was able to call 911 and report the incident.

Garcia was found to have been stabbed multiple times in the arms and head with an unknown weapon. Deputies did locate and recover a pair of scissors and a set of pliers believed to be used during the attack.

Garcia was transported to Mercy Medical Center and treated and released for non-life threatening injuries.

Sobieski was subsequently transported to the Shasta County Jail and booked for assault with a deadly weapon.