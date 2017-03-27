The Mountain Community Center to host Logger Breakfast and live music on April 1

The Mountain Community Center is pleased to announce the Logger Breakfast this Saturday, April 1, 7:30 to 11 AM, at the Mountain Community Center 29775 CA-299 in Round Mountain. The public is welcome. Admission is adults: $9.00; children 6 – 14-years old: $5.00; and children 5-years old and under: free.

Chef Tom Smith has developed a delicious menu including steak and eggs, country fried potatoes, country cream gravy, hotcakes w/ assorted syrups, butter, jelly, rojos salsa, coffee, and orange juice. Live Old Time Music will be provided by Renee and Dan Santhouse of the band “Zu Zazz” from 10-11:00 AM. Whether you are going out for planting a garden, trekking around, hunting, studying or just hanging out, start your weekend off right with a hearty home-cooked breakfast.

Tom Smith was a chef in the U.S. Navy, the owner of a café, in Montgomery Creek, and managed the meals for a camp in Viola. His command of preparing and serving good meals is excellent, and we are proud to have him on board. He is also the president of MCC.

The Mountain Community Center (MCC) building belongs to the community, and serves the intermountain area from Bella Vista to Hat Creek, including Big Bend, Oak Run, Round Mountain and Montgomery Creek. It holds a series of special events and meals during the year to benefit the community and help pay for building expenses. Qualified groups may rent space in the MCC building for a modest fee.

A volunteer organization, MCC is always looking for folks to help with their events. If readers are interest in volunteering to help at the Logger Breakfast or any other event or service, please” like” their Mountain Community Center on Facebook and sign up.