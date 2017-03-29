Motorcyclist receives major injuries after being stuck by vehicle

On March 28, 2017 at approximately 8:35 PM, Redding Police Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Hilltop Drive and Industrial Street for a vehicle versus a motorcyclist traffic collision.

Officers determined Pamela Weber, 75 years of Redding, was driving her Pontiac Bonneville southbound on Hilltop Drive in the #1 lane making a left turn onto eastbound Industrial Street. The motorcyclist, whose name is being withheld pending identification confirmation, was riding his Honda Shadow motorcycle northbound on Hilltop Drive in the #2 lane when he was struck by Weber. Upon arrival, Officer Chris Staup observed the motorcyclist was not breathing and rendered CPR until medics arrived on scene. During the investigation, it was determined the motorcyclist was wearing his helmet and Weber was wearing her seatbelt.

The motorcyclist was transported to Mercy Medical Center where he is being treated for major injuries. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to call the Redding Police Department at (530) 225-4200.