After months of complaints of drug activity at Redding residence, Neighbor Police Unit team makes arrest

For the last several months the Redding Police Neighborhood Police Unit has been receiving complaints of drug activity occurring at 2131 Dartmouth Drive in the city of Redding.

Officers of the NPU began conducting surveillance on the location and found that many of the frequent short visits to the house were from known drug abusers. Further investigation found that the source of the frequent traffic was a male adult who lived at the location with his parents. As a courtesy, the NPU stopped by one day for a visit and had a lengthy discussion with the homeowner, Roger Triggs 62 years. The neighborhood complaints were discussed and Roger Triggs agreed it was related to drug activity and needed to stop, stating he would do his best.

After several weeks of more complaints and further surveillance by the NPU team, a search warrant was obtained from a Shasta County Superior Court Judge. On May 4, 2017, the NPU went to the location and served a search warrant in regards to illegal drug activity. The search found numerous items of drug paraphernalia, drug residue, and evidence of ongoing illegal drug activity occurring inside the home and inside the garage. The adult son was not present, but Charles William Newton 34 years, was found to be living at the location with Roger Triggs and his wife. They were both arrested and booked into jail for maintaining a residence for the purpose of possessing, using, and selling illegal drugs.

During this investigation, another male and female arrived in a vehicle. They were identified as Rick Andrew Camy 29 years and Jennifer Nicole Irwin 25 years. They were found in possession of heroin, packaging, scales, and paraphernalia. Mr. Camy admitted to officers that he has been selling heroin in order to support his own addiction. They claimed they had come to the residence today to talk with Roger Trigg’s adult son about buying a car he had for sale.

Rick Camy was arrested and booked into jail for possession of heroin for sales, transportation of heroin, and being at a place maintained for the use, possession, and sales of illegal drugs.

Jennifer Irwin was arrested and booked into jail for possession of drug paraphernalia, and being at a place maintained for the use, possession, and sales of illegal drugs. This investigation is ongoing.