Montgomery Creek suspects arrested for vehicle theft, possession of stolen property

On June 12 and June 20, 2017, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Burney Patrol Division, investigated two separate burglaries at the Pit River Convenience store located in Montgomery Creek, California. Deputies from the Burney Station were able to obtain possible suspect leads from the video surveillance obtained from the store. Deputies were able to identify a possible residence located at parcel number ten at the Montgomery Creek Rancheria located on Windy Point Road.

On Tuesday, June 27, 2017, at approximately 11:00 a.m., deputies from the Burney Station arrived at parcel 10 on Windy Point Road. Deputies attempted to make contact with the residents inside the home, but the subjects refused to open the door. While at the location two vehicles, which were located just outside the home, were discovered to be stolen. One of the vehicles, a black GMC truck, was seen on the video surveillance during the burglary. Due to the circumstances deputies believed there was enough evidence to obtain a search warrant for the property.

With the assistance of detectives assigned to the Major Crimes Unit in Redding, a search warrant was granted by a magistrate from the Shasta County Superior Court. The search warrant was later executed by deputies still on scene.

Once deputies entered the home, two occupants were located inside attempting to burn mail in a wood stove. The mail had belonged to residents from the Millville, Oak Run and Bella Vista areas. The home owner, Michael “Rizzo” Bamford (age 46) and a Crystal Ann McLane (age 34), were detained while deputies conducted the search.

Deputies were able to locate numerous items of evidence associated with both burglaries. Additionally, other items in the home were possibly associated to other burglaries from the Burney area. Deputies were also able to tie the two stolen vehicles to both Bamford and McLane due to finding identifying information within the vehicles. Bamford and McLane were booked into the Shasta County Jail on charges of Vehicle Theft, Possession of Stolen Property, and Destruction of Evidence. It is anticipated more charges will follow as the investigation progresses. Any information pertaining to the Pit River Convenience store burglaries should be directed to Detective Gary Nunnelley with the Burney Station.