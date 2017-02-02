Mobile home park victim identified, death being investigated as a homicide

On Wednesday February 1, 2017, at approximately 12:13 p.m., deputies responded to a call of a man down in front of space 33 at the Bixby Knolls Mobile Home Park, in unincorporated Redding, CA. The victim has been identified as Randall Thomas Matsunaga, 24 years old of Redding. The cause of death is pending an autopsy that is scheduled for Monday, February 6th, 2017. Matsunaga’s death investigation is being investigated as a homicide by Sheriff’s Detectives.

The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Unit is conducting follow up to determine the person or persons responsible for Matsunaga’s death. At this time, the general public’s safety is not at risk. Further information as to motives, involved parties and other investigative information may be released at later dates pending investigative needs. No further information will be released today.

If anyone has information about what led to Matsunaga’s death, they are urged to contact the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135 or mcu@co.shasta.ca.us