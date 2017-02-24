Missing person found at hospital in Portland, Oregon

On Thursday, February 23, 2017, at approximately 9:30 P.M., missing person Samuel Louis GONZALES was located in Portland, OR. The Redding Police Department was informed by the Portland Police Bureau that GONZALES was located at Emanuel Hospital. GONZALES was not injured and had no recollection how he arrived in Oregon. He provided minimal information to hospital staff.

GONZALES’ family was contacted and advised. The investigation concerning the whereabouts of Samuel Louis GONZALES will be closed. The Redding Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in this case.