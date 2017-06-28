Missing female’s vehicle found in Ono

On June 26, 2017, Alfredo Carrillo, called the Redding Police Department to report Rachel Lynn Jones as a missing person. Carrillo is the boyfriend of Jones and they have a child together. Carrillo reported Jones left a residence in the 6200 block of Westside Road during the early morning hours on June 24, 2017, and has not returned.

The Redding Police Department Investigations Division has interviewed family and friends of Jones since Carrillo reported her missing. The Redding Police Department sent out flyers with information regarding the details of Jones’ disappearance to surrounding agencies.

On June 27, 2017, at 5:25 P.M. the Redding Police Department was contacted by the California Highway Patrol who advised they had located Jones’ vehicle. The vehicle was located west of Ono, California. Redding Police Officers responded to the location of the vehicle and conducted an area check with a K9 and the assistance of the California Highway Patrol Helicopter. Jones was not located during the search.

The Redding Police Department is still currently investigating this matter. At this time, the details of Jones’ disappearance are unknown. According to family and friends, Jones has a history of drug abuse and mental health issues.

Jones is described as a white female adult, 32 years of age, 5’5” 150 lbs., brown hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what clothing Jones was last wearing. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Jones is asked to contact the Redding Police Department.