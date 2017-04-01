Missing Burney man’s body found in creek

On Friday, March 31, 2017 at 3:42 p.m., deputies from the Burney patrol division of the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office received the report of an unknown male subject found in Burney Creek, possibly deceased. Deputies responded to a portion of Burney Creek north of the town of Burney and located the decedent in swift moving water.

The male was later identified as Carl D. Eleck, Jr. (39 years) who was reported missing in the Burney area by family members on March 29, 2017. Since Eleck was reported missing, deputies performed an extensive search of the wooded areas and waterways near Burney and spoke with several citizens; however, deputies were unable to locate Eleck. Eleck was entered into the national missing person’s database.

With the assistance of Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue personnel, Eleck was recovered and placed in the care of the Shasta County Coroner’s Office. The circumstances surrounding Eleck’s death are unknown; however, do not appear to be the result of foul play. The incident is being further investigated by Shasta County Coroner’s Office.