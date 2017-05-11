Millville Historical Society to hold annual open house this Saturday

The Millville Historical Society will hold its annual open house from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2017. On display will be artifacts recently donated by the family of Raymond and Rika Coffelt, longtime Millville residents who brought telephone service to the area. Among the artifacts donated by the Coffelt’s daughter Marcene are the original telephone switchboard and Raymond’s toolbox, plus lots of vintage clothing and household goods.

For those who work up an appetite perusing the exhibit, Society President Rod Miranda will make up a batch of his famous cowboy beans and keep hot dogs cooking on the grill for lunch. Other members will offer desserts for sale.

The Millville Historical Society Museum is located on Whitmore Road next to the Millville Fire Hall. From Redding or Palo Cedro take State Route 44 east to Old Forty-four Drive; turn left and go to the three-way stop; turn right. The museum is on your left.