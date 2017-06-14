Millville Days to host pumpkin growing contest

Millville Days— a celebration of the storied history and unique community of Millville —is slated for October 13 and 14, 2017. The Millville Days Planning Committee has decided to host a pumpkin growing contest this year. Entry to the pumpkin growing competition is $10.00 and the winner will receive half of the total entry fees. The winner will be determined by the weight of the pumpkin. Growers can use their own seeds or contact Sandy Winterlin at swinterlin@millvilleschool.net for free seeds.

Besides the new pumpkin growing competition, this year’s celebration will include a community dance, a “Not-So-Tough-Mudder” run, pancake breakfast, vendors, music, cow pie bingo, a raffle and much more.

So sow your seeds and mark your calendar for the 2017 Millville Days on Oct. 13 and 14.