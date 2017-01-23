The Midtown Men—four stars from the Original Cast Of Broadway’s Jersey Boy to perform at Cascade Theatre

“Authenticity is the core of this musical brotherhood… the Midtown Men sound as crisp as their Rat Pack-inspired suits!”

– NY Daily News

THE MIDTOWN MEN are coming to the Cascade Theatre Thursday, February 2nd at 7:30pm. This high-octane musical tour de force celebrates the best of the ‘60s and reunites the four stars from the original cast of Broadway’s Jersey Boys, making them the first vocal group ever formed by the principal cast of a high-profile Broadway show.

After sharing the stage for over a thousand performances, Tony Award winner Christian Hoff, Michael Longoria, Daniel Reichard and Tony Award nominee J. Robert Spencer decided to take their signature sound and chemistry to audiences everywhere, bringing to life their favorite 1960s hits from The Beatles, The Beach Boys, Motown, The Four Seasons and more.

THE MIDTOWN MEN are lifting audiences to their feet in venues across the continent, realizing the dream they brought to life as the iconic Four Seasons. Not only have they continued to win over audiences of all ages in nearly 2,000 live shows, their self-titled debut album, THE MIDTOWN MEN: Sixties Hits was met with critical acclaim and garnered 5 star album reviews across iTunes. The album was recorded in New York City and features the group performing such iconic ‘60s hits as, “Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Up On The Roof,” “Time Of The Season,” “Candy Girl” and more.

Don’t miss your chance to see Broadway’s Premiere 60’s vocal group at the Cascade Theatre. Tickets are $32-$55 and are available at the Cascade Theatre Box Office at 1733 Market Street in Redding, by phone at (530) 243-8877 or directly through the Cascade Theatre website at www.cascadetheatre.org. The 2016-17 Cascade Theatre Performance Series is generously sponsored by US Bank.