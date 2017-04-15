 Metro PCS armed robbery suspects identified

On Thursday, April 13, 2017, at approximately 6:01 P.M., an armed robbery occurred at the Metro PCS store, 916 Hartnell Avenue in Redding. Two male suspects entered the business, one brandishing a handgun. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken.

On Friday April 14, 2017, surveillance video from a nearby business was located which showed the suspect vehicle and both suspects. Further investigation resulted in the both suspects being identified.

Suspect #1 is Dennis Carl Chandler, 53 years of Redding. Chandler has an extensive criminal history to include 42 prior arrests in Shasta County dating back to 2001.

Suspect #2 is James Patrick Alsip, 55 years of Redding. Alsip has an extensive criminal history to include 32 prior arrests in Shasta County dating back to 1992.

Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous. Chandler and Alsip were last seen in the 3800 block of Apollo Lane in Redding on April 14th, 2017. Anyone with information regarding either suspect is asked to contact the Redding Police Department at (530)225-4200.

Pictures and descriptive details for both Cha

ndler and Alsip are provided below.