May is National Stroke Awareness Month—a program that places emphasis on making the public aware of acting FAST

May – National Stroke Awareness Month

National Stroke Awareness Month is an annual event held within the United States. The aim of this is to make Americans aware that they may be able to ‘Save A Life‘ of a person experiencing a stroke. The event is run by the National Stroke Association who help individuals by educating them about:

Stroke risk factors

Stroke symptoms

Stroke preventative measures

The National Stroke Awareness Month program places emphasis on making the public aware about Acting FAST. According to the National Stroke Association, a person experiencing a stroke can be treated if people have acted ”FAST” – being an acronym for things to check in a suspected stroke victim:

F – Face * Ask the person to smile. Does one side of the face droop?

A – Arm * Ask the person to raise both arms. Does one arm drift downward?

S – Speech * Ask the person to repeat a simple phrase. Is their speech slurred or strange?

T – Time * If you observe any of these signs, call 9-1-1 immediately.

Did You Know?

Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the U.S.

Stroke is a leading cause of adult long-term disability.

15% of ischemic strokes occur in young adults and adolescents.

In many cases, children, teens, and young adults who experienced a stroke had significant increases in high blood pressure, lipid (cholesterol) disorders, diabetes, tobacco use, and obesity.

The National Stroke Association’s mission is to reduce the incidence and impact of stroke. It is the only national organization in the U.S. that focuses 100 percent of its efforts on stroke by developing compelling education and programs focused on prevention, treatment, rehabilitation and support for all impacted by stroke. Visit www.stroke.org for more information.

Shingletown Medical Center Board Members and Staff wish you a

“Healthy” and “Happy” Month of May

Please view our website for additional medical articles along with upcoming health and wellness related classes http://shingletownmedcenter.org