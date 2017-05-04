May is National Foster Care Month—celebrate those who make a difference in over 500 lives of Shasta County youths

The Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency Children’s Services Branch invites you to a family friendly community event promoting National Foster Care Month this May. “Not Forgotten” a Foster Care Awareness event will be held on Friday, May 12th from 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Redding Memorial Veteran’s Hall, 1605 Yuba St. Redding.

This is a month to acknowledge and celebrate all those who make a meaningful difference in the lives over 500 youth in Shasta County. During National Foster Care month, we renew our commitment to ensuring a bright future for children and youth in foster care.

“Foster parents and all of those who support them, help create the safe, stable and caring families that allow our foster youth to live, grow, and heal,” said Dianna Wagner, Director for the Children’s Services Branch of the Health and Human Services Agency.

Come learn more about supports for foster youth and families in our community, enjoy food trucks, kids’ activities and games, and engage with community partners serving the families of our community.

The event is being sponsored by Ready for Life Foster Family Agency in conjunction with a number of local community partners. For more information you can call Ready for Life at 530-222-1826 or visit their website at www.readyforlife.net.