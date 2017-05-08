May is Motorcycle Safety Month: CHP reminds motorists of caution of lane-splitting

Overall

May is Motorcycle Safety Month. As a reminder, motorcycles can legally share and travel between lanes of traffic. The practice is known as lane splitting or filtering that occurs when motorcyclists drive between two lanes of vehicles. Until now, its legality is has been in a gray area. Jan. 1, 2017, California became the only state where the practice is officially on the books. Using your turn signal and checking your side mirrors before changing lanes will keep motorcycle riders and other drivers safe. It’s also the law.

Some of CHP’s potential suggestions include: