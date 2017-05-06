Mason’s Pizza delivers a community favorite pizzeria

By Judy La Russa

Every community needs a good pizza parlor, and the north-eastern community of Bella Vista has one. Mason’s Pizza, located at 22184 Hwy 299 E, is owned by Brian and Michelle Woodfill of Redding. The couple named Mason’s to honor their first-born child, whom they lost to SIDS.

Opening on Jan. 22, 2016, the Woodfill’s chose the Bella Vista area because they felt the need for a community pizzeria and the equipped location from the previous pizza restaurant owners.

Michelle says one of the specialties and favorites on the menu is “The Mountain”, which is piled high with Canadian bacon, salami, pepperoni, sausage, sliced tomato, mushrooms, olives, bacon, green peppers, red onions and lots of cheese. Michelle mentions a couple other pizza favorites on the menu are the “Chicken Bacon Artichoke” with a creamy white sauce and “The Bella Vista” a pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms and olives with a traditional red sauce. Guest can choose from the menu —medium, large, or x-large of their 13 specialty pizzas or customers can build their own topping choices. Also, a “Take and Bake” option is available at a reduced price.

“It’s been a really good first year,” said Michelle. “People say it’s the best pizza they have ever tried. We’ve acquired a lot of regulars in our first year and hope to obtain more.”

But, Mason’s has much more to offer than pizza. The menu also includes burgers, hot dogs, sandwiches, wings, salads, and sides with 12 beers on tap—Lagunitas, 805, Stella, Great White, Blue Moon, Shock Top, 10 Barrel, Bud light, Coors Light, Rolling Rock, Wild Card and Hexegenia.

Michelle remarks that in the sandwich menu choices “The Stack” stacks up big in popularity and consists of—piled high roast beef, turkey, pastrami, and bacon then topped with cheddar cheese. A couple of other faves in the burger category are the Black and Blue and the Mason’s Original. All burgers are made with Kobe beef.

You can catch the owners working at Mason’s every Friday night and occasionally Saturday nights. Also on the crew are Jeremy and Carly who work both the pizza and grill kitchens. Sarah works the grill kitchen as well as the counter. Bella Vista natives and sister’s Savana and Gina are Mason’s servers. Gina also runs the pizza kitchen while Foothill High School student and Palo Cedro resident Brian makes food deliveries.

Mason’s Pizza currently offers local deliveries on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings starting at 5:00 p.m., but hopes to offer delivery in the future seven days a week. “Customers love our delivery weekend services, but as of now, we do not have enough orders during the week,” said Michelle.

The family friendly pizzeria is open from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday; noon to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday; and noon to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday and provides three big screen televisions and arcade games.

Mason’s Pizza’s website is http://masonspizza.com/ which provides a full menu. For food order delivery or information call (530) 549—4554. Readers can also go to their Facebook page to stay in-tune of upcoming events.