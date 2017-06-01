Mark your calendar for the Moonlight Harvest Festival — fundraiser for Junction School

Mark your calendar for a big event on September 15, 2017! The Junction Education Foundation will be sponsoring a fundraiser—Moonlight Harvest Festival at the beautiful Gover Ranch in Anderson.

This 21+ event will be open to the public, and will feature a delicious tri tip and chicken dinner cooked by the Palo Cedro Lions Club, beverages from Wildcard Brewery and Indian Peak Winery. Live music will be provided by The Billies, while guests join the fun by get great prizes of raffles, auctions.

Tickets are now on sale at their web site. Moonlightharvestfestival.com

If anyone would like to help with a monetary or gift donation, the committee is seeking sponsorships and auction prizes/raffles.