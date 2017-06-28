Marijuana use comes with rules, risks

Shasta County Health and Human Services Agency wants to remind the community that marijuana use is restricted to those 21 years and older; must be used away from public view; and affects a person’s ability to drive safely.

California’s Adult Use of Marijuana Act (Proposition 64) prohibits the use of marijuana anywhere the public may see, including inside vehicles parked in a public place, public parks and trails. Driving with marijuana available to the driver or passengers also is against the law.

“Proposition 64 comes with rules. Those who want to use recreational marijuana need to make sure they do it legally and responsibly,” said Terri Fields-Hosler, Shasta County’s Director of the Public Health Branch, Health and Human Services Agency.

That means even though recreational marijuana use may be legal for adults, users also may be subject to employer restrictions as part of a drug-free workplace rule. The same is true of landlords, who may prohibit marijuana use in their rentals.

Recreational marijuana sales are not available until the state develops retail marijuana regulations, which are likely to be introduced in 2018. Marijuana may not be shared or sold to minors.