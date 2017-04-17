Man rescued from Sacramento River

Sacramento River Rescue

On April 17, 2017, at about 9:08 a.m., several people reported seeing a male, who was later identified as Justin D. Sallinen, 28 years of age of Redding, in the Sacramento River in the area of the Cypress Ave Bridge.

The California Highway Patrol Air Operations, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Boating Safety unit, and personnel from the Redding Fire Department responded to attempt to locate Sallinen. The Sheriff’s Office Boating Safety unit launched a boat at the South Bonnyview Boat Launch and immediately headed upstream to try and locate Sallinen. Within a couple of minutes, deputies located Sallinen still floating downstream in the middle of the channel. Deputies were able to safely get Sallinen out of the river and into their boat. Sallinen was taken to the South Bonnyview Boat Launch and transferred to an ambulance. He was transported to a local area hospital for medical treatment. Sallinen told officers he was near the Sundial Bridge when he decided to go swimming in the river. He was swept away by the current.