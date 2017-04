On Monday, April 25, 2017, at approximately 11:00 p.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to the scene of a fatal traffic collision near Castella, California. Officers of the California Highway Patrol were investigating the collision, which involved a semi-truck that overturned. The driver was found unresponsive by emergency personnel at the scene. The decedent has been identified as 37 year old Davinder Singh Matter of Federal Way, Washington.