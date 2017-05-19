Man arrested for stalking ex-wife after eluding police in garden shed

A man wanted for stalking his ex-wife was arrested after he tried to elude police by hiding in a garden shed.

Richard Brian Vaughan, age 45, of Redding was arrested when he showed up to his ex-wife’s residence on Cascade Drive at about 1:00 am.

Vaughan had been reportedly harassing the victim over the last several days, but he was always gone before the police could arrive. Vaughan has previously served jail time for stalking his ex-wife and there was a restraining order in place that prohibited him from contacting her.

When the call came out that he was back at the residence, officers rushed to the scene. Vaughan ran through the backyard and started hopping fences. A California Highway Patrol helicopter responded to assist.

During the search, the helicopter crew saw a man going into a garden shed in someone’s backyard. Officers surrounded the shed but Vaughn would not give up. Pepper spray was deployed into the shed, but he still would not verbally answer officers, or surrender. When officers began to kick the door down, Vaughn surrendered and was taken into custody.

Vaughan was arrested for felony Stalking, Violation of a Domestic Violence Restraining Order, and Resisting Arrest. He was booked at the Shasta County Jail. His bail was set at $400,000.