Male shoots subject in alleged self-defense

On February 15, 2017, at approximately 9:13 P.M., officers of the Redding Police Department responded to the intersection of Churn Creek Road and Hartnell Avenue in regards to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers learned that Michael Lake, 27 years of Redding, discharged a firearm at an unidentified male in alleged self-defense. Lake is a valid concealed weapon permit holder. Lake was cooperative and provided a voluntary statement to investigators. Lake was released following his statement.

The unidentified subject was pronounced deceased at the scene and his identity is pending confirmation from the Shasta County Coroner’s Office and notification of next of kin. The investigation is ongoing and no further details will be provided at this time. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Redding Police Department at 530-225-4200.