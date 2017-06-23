Male robbed, assaulted in north Redding after consensual sex act with the suspect for money

On June 20, 2017, at about 12:50 p.m., Redding Police Officers responded to the dead end of Traveled Way regarding a robbery that had just occurred. This area is east of the intersection of Market Street and Quartz Hill Road and is known to law enforcement as a popular area for men to solicit sex.

Officers contacted 79-year-old Robert Seago, of Redding. He told officers he had been walking in the area when he was confronted by a male subject wielding a box cutter knife. The suspect demanded Seago’s wallet and money. Seago pulled out his wallet to show it to the suspect and a struggle ensued. Seago stated the suspect pushed him to the ground and kicked him several times in the ribs. The suspect was able to wrestle the wallet away from Seago and left the area. Officers conducted an extensive search of the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

On June 21, Investigator Boun conducted a follow-up interview with Seago, who admitted he intentionally withheld information when initially contacted by police. Seago had been in the same area of the crime on June 19th and had seen the suspect. He returned to the robbery location on June 20 to solicit sex and engaged in a consensual sex act with the suspect for money. When the act was completed, Seago and the suspect got into an argument regarding payment. The suspect demanded Seago’s wallet. When Seago refused, the suspect forcefully took the wallet and pushed Seago to the ground. The suspect kicked Seago in the ribs several times and fled the area with the wallet. There was no weapon involved in the incident.

Seago described the suspect as an olive skinned male, possibly of Middle Eastern descent, 5’-10” tall with a slim build. He was wearing a dark long sleeved shirt, a light colored golf cap, light colored athletic shoes and dark shorts hanging below the knee.

This incident is being investigated as a robbery and elder abuse case. There is no indication this is a random act of violence.

The public is reminded that the solicitation of sex and lewd acts in public are misdemeanor crimes. The Redding Police Department occasionally conducts sex sting operations to address this issue.

Anybody with information regarding this case, or lewd sexual conduct in public, is asked to contact the Redding Police Department Investigations Division at (530) 225-4200.