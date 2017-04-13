Male incarcerated for murder of wife, found dead in jail cell

On Wednesday, April 12, 2017, at approximately 7:16 p.m., inmates at the Shasta County Jail notified staff of an unresponsive male inmate on the third floor of the jail. Staff responded and immediately summoned medical aid as they began life saving efforts. Efforts to save the inmate were unsuccessful and he was pronounced deceased at 7:36 p.m.

The inmate was later identified as 56 year old Philip Daniel Jacobs of Cottonwood, California. Jacobs had been incarcerated at the Shasta County Jail since March 28th, 2017, when he was arrested for the murder of his wife, 38 year old Bridget Jacobs.

The Redding Police Department Investigations Division initiated an in-custody death investigation. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Anderson Police Department, Shasta County District Attorney’s Office and the California Highway Patrol are assisting with this investigation.

Jacobs was alone in his cell at the time of his death. It appears that Jacobs took his own life. Autopsy results are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

Questions regarding the homicide of Bridget Jacobs should be directed to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.