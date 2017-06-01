Male in Palo Cedro fatal traffic collision identified

On May 31, 2017, at 6:25 p.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator responded to the scene of a fatal traffic collision near the intersection of Highway 44 and Deschutes Road.

The involved vehicle was reportedly fleeing from officers of the California Highway Patrol that attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle near Airport Road.

The driver was later identified as 41-year-old Jonathan Charles Bell of Redding, California. He was pronounced as deceased at the scene. The next-of-kin have been notified and a post-mortem autopsy is scheduled. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the traffic collision.