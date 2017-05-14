Male evades deputies in vehicle, CHP helicopter and officers locate, arrest

On Saturday, May 13, 2017, at 10:15 p.m., Deputies from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, City of Shasta Lake Division were conducting traffic enforcement on Lake Boulevard near the intersection of Shasta Dam Boulevard. Deputies observed a passenger vehicle make a traffic violation.

As the Deputies were initiating an enforcement stop the driver, Timothy Ray Dopp (40 yrs.), fled in his vehicle. Deputies pursued Dopp southbound on Lake Boulevard through the City of Redding and eventually lost sight of the vehicle near the intersection of HWY 299 and Old Oregon Trail. Deputies terminated the pursuit at this time.

With the assistance of the California Highway Patrol helicopter (H-14) and CHP Officers, Deputies responded to the 15000 block of Fawndale Drive. At this location, Deputies located the vehicle, which had fled from them, and contacted Dopp. Dopp was arrested for felony evading and numerous warrants for his arrest.