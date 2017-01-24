Male enters Shasta Lake gas station with knife demanding cash

On Monday, 01-23-2017 at approximately 6:47 p.m., deputies with the City of Shasta Lake division responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Pine Grove 76 station, 2725 Cascade Blvd., in the City of Shasta Lake.

The ensuing investigation revealed a white male adult had entered the business, held the clerk at knife point and demanded cash. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspect reportedly fled from the business on foot. The suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years of age, approximately 5’10”, with dark hair. The suspect was wearing black pants, black hoodie sweater, black gloves, black “Vans” tennis shoes, and a black scarf type mask concealing his face.

At this time it is unknown if this incident is related to recent robberies in the area.

Anyone patronizing the business or passing by the Pine Grove and Cascade intersection during the time frame of the robbery is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at the below listed number(s).