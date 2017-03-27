Male approaches vehicle with gun, female escapes by driving off

On March 27, 2017 at about 6:00 a.m., Susan Elliott, 42 years of age of Redding, arrived for work at her place of employment, located in the 1900 block of Hilltop Drive. After parking her vehicle in the business parking lot, an unknown white male adult approached Elliott’s driver’s side door on foot. The male pointed an unknown type or caliber handgun at Elliott and demanded she give him the keys to her vehicle. Elliott refused and drove away from the business. An extensive area check was conducted of the surrounding businesses and parking lots. However, the male wasn’t located.

The male suspect is described as being about 60 years of age, having a heavy set build, a gray beard, wearing a beige and green baseball type hat, a dark jacket, and carrying an unknown type handbag. Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident or the possible suspect is asked to call the Redding Police Department at (530)225-4200.