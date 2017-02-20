Male attacks Mercy ER nurse

On 2/20/2017 at about 8:13 a.m. James Jeffrey FRENCH, 29 years of age of Redding, went to the Mercy Medical Center ER lobby for unknown reasons. While at the admissions window, RN Anna Russell, 42 years of age of Redding, attempted to triage FRENCH. FRENCH made an unprovoked threat to “Kill” Russell, after which, she attempted to telephone security. In response, FRENCH grabbed Russell around her throat and began choking her. FRENCH forced Russell up against the admissions window, picked her up off her feet, and then punched her several times in the face before throwing her to the ground; where he placed her in a headlock. A female admissions clerk pulled FRENCH off of Russell and several people helped detain FRENCH until security arrived.

Russell sustained minor injuries to her neck, face, and knees. FRENCH is on parole out of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for committing an assault upon the person of another by any means of force likely to produce great bodily injury. Since being released on parole in early 2016, FRENCH has had several arrests including obstructing or resisting an executive officer in performance of duties, making terrorist threats, and violation of terms of his parole.

FRENCH was arrested and booked at the Shasta County Jail for the following charges; committing an assault upon the person of another by any means of force likely to produce great bodily injury, battery committed upon a nurse, making terrorist threats, and violation of terms of his parole.