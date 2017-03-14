Male arrested for murder of his 4-month-old baby while under the influence

On March 13, 2017 at 11:15 a.m., SHASCOM, received a 911 call to 3140 C St. on a report of a baby not breathing. Paramedics arrived on scene and began life saving efforts. While on scene Paramedics advised the circumstances at the apartment appeared to be suspicious and asked for Redding Police Officers to respond. While enroute to the scene the four-month-old baby was transported to a local hospital. Redding Police Officers responded to the scene and began an investigation. Once on scene officers were advised the four-month-old baby had died.

Redding Police Department Investigators were called to the scene to take over the investigation. During the investigation, Investigators learned the female 4-month-old baby, and her 2-year-old brother, had been in the care of their father Carl Matthew Stivason, 31 years of Redding. Stivason was found to be under the influence of controlled substances while caring for his two children. During the time Stivason was alone with his two children he became too intoxicated by his drug inebriation that he passed out while holding his four-month-old daughter in a recliner.

The four-month-old daughter fell by Stivason’s side and became lodged facedown between Stivason and the recliner cushion. The two-year-old was left to wonder about the apartment without any supervision having access to drugs and drug paraphernalia left out by Stivason. Due to several failed attempts by Stivason’s wife to wake him by phone and asking a neighbor to respond to the apartment to knock on the door to wake him, she left work to check on Stivason and the two children. When she arrived at the residence she located Stivason passed out in the recliner. Her four-month-old daughter was unconscious lying face down next to him. She immediately began administering first aid to her four-month-old baby and called 911.

Stivason was arrested for murder and child abuse due to his negligent behavior. Stivason was booked into the Shasta County Jail. This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Redding Police Department Investigations Division.