Male arrested for firing shotgun in household

On Tuesday, 01/03/2017, at 10:07 a.m, the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol responded to the 30000 block of Crag View Drive regarding an unknown disturbance with a single gunshot being fired inside a residence. While en route, updated information was received identifying Mike Hernandez, 43 years old, as the individual who fired a gunshot inside the residence. Multiple units with the California Highway Patrol were the first to arrive on scene and utilize a public announcement system to communicate with occupants inside the residence. Mike Hernandez exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident by the California Highway Patrol.

Subsequent investigation into the incident revealed Hernandez fired a single shot from a 12 gauge shotgun through his bedroom door for unknown reasons. At the time of the gunshot, two other individuals/roommates were inside the residence in their separate bedrooms. Hernandez was determined to be on felony probation out of Fresno County with an active felony arrest warrant. Hernandez was also found to be violating his Fresno County Probation terms by living in Shasta County. During a probation search of Hernandez’s bedroom, deputies located two illegal, short-barreled (sawed off) 12 gauge shotguns, multiple rounds of various types of ammunition, and evidence consistent with a recent gunshot being fired from within the bedroom.

Hernandez was arrested on multiple felony weapon charges, violating probation terms, and negligent discharge of a firearm. Hernandez was subsequently booked into the Shasta County Jail on the listed charges without further incident.