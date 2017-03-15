Male arrested for exposing himself in multiple incidents

On March 15, 2017 at about 8:42 a.m., 29 year old Ashlee Libolt of Igo, CA reported being in the area of Shopko, which is located at 55 Lake Blvd when a black male adult operating a gray 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt two door sedan pulled up next to her in the parking lot and exposed his penis and began to masturbate in her presence. Libolt was able to obtain the license plate number for the vehicle and a good vehicle description.

Officer Ketel conducted a records check and determined the vehicle was registered to Kawan Okoye Gaidowsky, 22 years of age, of Shasta Lake City. Officer Ketel later interviewed Gaidowsky about the allegation. Gaidowsky admitted to exposing himself to Libolt. Gaidowsky also admitted to exposing himself to at least two other separate female victims in the same area. One incident was reported in February of 2017. The other incident wasn’t reported and the date of occurrence is unknown.

Gaidowsky was arrested for indecent exposure and booked at the Shasta County Jail. It’s believed there may have been more similar crimes in addition to one unreported incident Gaidowsky already admitted to. This incident remains under investigation. Anyone having any further information is asked to call the Redding Police Department at (530)225-4200.