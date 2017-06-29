Male arrested on child pornography and sexual assault

On Thursday June 29, 2017, at 9:00 a.m., Robert Jaron Skoda, 30 years old was arrested by the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office, Major Crimes Unit for 288(c) (1) PC, Lewd and Lascivious Acts with a Child, 311.11(a) PC: Possess Obscene Matter of Child in Sex Acts, 311.10(a) PC: Advertising Obscene Matter and 311.4(c) PC, Possession of Obscene Matter, after a month long investigation involving child pornography and juvenile sexual assaults. Skoda’s bail has been set at $100,000.00.

Background:

On May 3, 2017, a reporting party who will remain confidential contacted the Sheriff’s Office that Skoda had possible child pornography on a cell phone he had possessed. The confidential witness also turned over the cell phone in addition to other electronic devices that included, a laptop, thumb drives and hard drives to the Sheriff’s Office.

A search warrant was obtained by the Major Crimes Unit and searches of the electronic devices were conducted which revealed hundreds of pornographic images and videos depicting young children/juveniles ranging from five years old to teenagers. These images appeared to have been downloaded from the internet and/or traded with other persons on the internet. Also located on the electronic devices were images and videos of Skoda engaging in sexual acts with young teenagers ranging from 14 to 18 years of age. Detectives have identified one of the teenage Victim’s and have conducted a ffollow-upinvestigation. There were also images and videos depicting adult females engaging in sexual acts with Skoda. None of the discovered sexual acts appear to have been by physical force by Skoda. Detectives learned during their investigation that Skoda would use dating sites and popular social networking sites to meet girls and women. Due to the case being filed with the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office, no further details of the investigation will be released.

The Major Crimes Unit believes there are other possible victims in Shasta County as well as Siskiyou County where he is known to frequent. The Major Crimes Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in attempts to identify other possible minor sexual assault victims that may have had contact or relationships with Skoda in the past several years. See attached mugshot. If anyone has information pertaining to this investigation, please contact the Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit at 530-245-6135 or at mcu@co.shasta.ca.us.