Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real to perform at Cascade Theatre

Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real will grace the Cascade stage Saturday, July 29th at 7:30 pm with opening act Nicki Bluhm.

Singer, songwriter, and guitarist Lukas Nelson began his career at a young age touring with his father, country music icon Willie Nelson. Self-described as “cowboy hippie surf rock,” the band’s style pulled from two of Lukas’ primary influences, Jimi Hendrix and Neil Young. Following the release of his 2015 album, Nelson joined Neil Young as his touring band. “I love all the bands I have played with, but this band (and the multi-generational thing) is epic!” –Neil Young

Now on the road again, he is stopping by the Cascade Theatre for a one-night jam session to promote his new album, Something Real. Music lovers lucky enough to catch the show are in for an “intoxicating” treat. As Popmatters recently noted, “What really puts Lukas Nelson at a higher level is how he’s just as good a soulful songwriter as he is a guitar player … He also knows how to craft a set list to keep a set energized and a crowd engaged …. using the power of music to transform an ordinary venue into a sacred musical temple.”

The night will open with a set by Nicki Bluhm who has performed with Phil Lesh, Bob Weir, Warren Haynes, Chris Robinson, Grace Potter, The Avett Brothers, Keller Williams, Infamous Stringdusters and Galactic among others. She has also sung on album tracks for Karl Denson (The Rolling Stones, Greyboy All-Stars) and The Brothers Comatose.

Tickets start at $28 and are available at the Cascade Theatre Box Office at 1733 Market Street in Redding, by phone at (530) 243-8877 or directly through the Cascade Theatre website at www.cascadetheatre.org. The 2017-2018 Cascade Theatre Performance Series is generously sponsored by US Bank.