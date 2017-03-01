Local residents earn degree from WGU

SALT LAKE CITY (Grassroots Newswire) March 1, 2017 – The following local

residents have received their degree from Western Governors University

(WGU). The university held its 32nd semi-annual commencement ceremony at

the Disney Coronado Springs Resort in Orlando on February 11 and

celebrated the graduation of more than 11,000 graduates.

* Kelly Jensen of Anderson (96007) has received her Bachelor of Science in

Nursing

* Richard Horn of Anderson (96007) has received his Bachelor of Science in

Business Management

* Kelly Hunt of Redding (96002) has received her Bachelor of Science in

Nursing

* Stacy Raudman of Redding (96002) has received her MBA in Management and

Strategy

* Lilia Zaharris of Redding (96002) has received her Master of Arts in

Teaching in Science (5-12)

At the commencement, the online, nonprofit university recognized 6,982

undergraduates and 4,476 graduates who have completed their degrees in

business, information technology, K-12 teacher education, and healthcare,

including nursing. Will Weatherford, Managing Partner of Weatherford

Partners and Former Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives,

delivered the commencement address, and joined President Scott D.

Pulsipher in honoring the more than 1,000 new alumni participating in the

ceremony. Students who were not able to attend the ceremony in person were

able to watch the event via live video stream on WGU’s website.

WGU has made convenient and affordable higher education available to busy

adults. Demand for its competency-based programs in business, information

technology, K-12 teacher education, and healthcare can be seen in the

year-over-year growth of WGU’s national impact.

Forty percent of this year’s graduates represent the first generation in

their family to complete college. The average time to graduation for

bachelor’s degrees was 2 years, 3 months and the average time to

graduation for graduate programs was 1 year, 9 months. Including this year’s

graduating class, WGU has more than 75,000 alumni to date with a current

enrolled student body of over 79,000.

Designed to meet the needs of busy working adults, WGU competency-based

model makes it possible for students to set their own study schedules and

move quickly through material they already know so they can focus on what

they still need to learn. While WGU’s online degree programs are rigorous

and challenging, adult learners are still able to earn their degrees

without sacrificing work, family, and financial obligations. As a result,

many students are able to accelerate their studies, finishing faster and

saving money.

About WGU

Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access

to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now

serves 79,000 students nationwide and has more than 75,000 graduates in

all 50 states. Driving innovation as the nation’s leading competency-based

university, WGU has been recognized by the White House, state leaders,

employers, and students as a model that works in postsecondary education.

In less than 20 years, the university has become a leading influence in

changing the lives of individuals and families, and preparing the

workforce needed in today’s rapidly evolving economy. WGU is accredited by

the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities, has been named one

of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, and was featured on NPR, NBC

Nightly News, CNN, and in The New York Times. Learn more at www.wgu.edu.